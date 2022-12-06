BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Indiana Pacers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

During the game, Klay Thompson made a three-pointer that moved him past Dirk Nowitzki for 14th All-Time in three-pointers.

Via Warriors PR: "Klay Thompson (1,983 career threes) has passed Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) for 14th place on the NBA's all-time 3-point list."

Last week, Thompson moved into 15th on the list, and now that he has passed Nowitzki, he is closing in on Jason Kidd for the 13th spot.

Thompson has been one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the history of the NBA.

For his career, he shoots 41.5% from the three-point range on 7.2 attempts per game.

The five-time NBA All-Star also holds the record (14) for most three-pointers made in a single game.

From 2015-2019, Thompson shot over 40% from the three-point range every season.

He missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries, and the Warriors did not make the NBA Playoffs either year.

Over the last six seasons that Thompson has played, the Warriors have made the NBA Finals all six times (and have won four titles).

Coming into Monday night, he was averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 19 games (on 38.0% shooting from the three-point range).

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors have played much better and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are 13-11 in 24 games and a very impressive 11-1 in 12 at home.