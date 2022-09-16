Skip to main content
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Dennis Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal. Schroder played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract, first reported by NBA insider Marc Stein.

Schroder, 29, played in 61 games with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor. The nine year veteran guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets as well.

Now returning to Los Angeles, Schroder is prepared to sign a one-year, $2.64 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

There had been a lot of speculation in recent weeks that Schroder was going to earn a new NBA deal before the start of training camps at the end of September due to his play with the German national team in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament.

Dennis Schroder now returns to the Lakers and finds himself in a very interesting position alongside Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn in the team’s backcourt.

In his lone season with Los Angeles, the Lakers went 42-30, losing in the first-round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.

Coming off a year in which they missed the playoffs, the Lakers have made it clear that they are willing to make big moves in order to get back in the championship picture in the Western Conference. Signing Schroder is certainly a big move that should help this team move forward, especially in their second-unit, which is lacking overall offensive production.

The Los Angeles Lakers will begin the 2022-23 NBA season on the road, as they are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on October 18, one of two games being played to open up the new season. 

