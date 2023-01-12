BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida on Thursday evening.

For the game, they will be without center Dewayne Dedmon, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he has been suspended.

Charania: "Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the team and NBA, for actions Tuesday night that included knocking a massage gun onto court."

Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday’s game (at home) against the Oklahoma City Thunder for knocking a massage gun onto the floor.

The 33-year-old is in his third season with the Heat and is currently averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest in 29 games (he is only averaging 11.7 minutes of playing time).

He finished his night against the Thunder by playing five minutes and putting up two points and three rebounds (the Heat won 112-111).

They come into Thursday’s game against the Bucks with a 22-20 record in 42 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and the Heat are 12-9 in the 21 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

Last season, they had the best record in the Eastern Conference (53-29), and made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Boston Celtics.

As for the Bucks, they are 27-14 in 41 games, which has them as the third seed in the east.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.