BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Release Preseason Schedule

On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks have released their preseason schedule. They will play the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.
On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks have released their preseason schedule.

The Bucks will return to action on October 1 when they play the Memphis Grizzlies in Wisconsin. 

They will also play Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls.

When they face off with the Hawks, it will be in Abu Dhabi. 

NBA Communications on May 10: "The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will play two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 6 and 8, 2022. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will mark the league’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf."

Even though it's the preseason, it will be a cool opportunity for those fans to see NBA superstars Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo live in person.

The Bucks are coming off a solid season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They knocked off the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games, but they lost in the second-round to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7.

Against the Celtics, they did not have sharpshooter Khris Middleton for any of those games due to injury.

Therefore, it was still very impressive that they were able to take the Celtics to seven games.

The Celtics ended up losing in the NBA Finals to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career. 

