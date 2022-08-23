The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Signed 2 New Players

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed CJ Elleby and Luka Garza.

Elleby spent last season playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, while Garza was on the Detroit Pistons.

Via Timberwolves PR: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward CJ Elleby and Luka Garza. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released."

Elleby was the 46th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and last season he averaged a very solid 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 58 games for the Trail Blazers.

Garza was the 51st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and last season he averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest in 32 games for the Pistons.

The Timberwolves are shaping up to be one of the most exciting teams to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Last season, led by D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, they went 46-36 and the franchise made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament, and entered the playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat them in six games in the first-round, but it was a very well fought series.

There is a case to be made they could have won.

Over the offseason, they also made a massive trade to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.

They will likely be a contender next season.