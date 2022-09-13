BREAKING: NBA Owner Fined $10 Million And Suspended For An Entire Year

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two seasons (after trading for Chris Paul in the summer of 2020).

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best regular season record in the entire NBA.

However, on Tuesday, the NBA has announced that owner Robert Sarver has been suspended for an entire year and fined $10 million.

On November 4, 2021, ESPN's Baxter Holmes published a report on disturbing allegations of misconduct going on within the organization.

Screenshot Of The NBA's Release

The NBA says that they had an independent investigation conducted by a law firm after the ESPN report.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium relayed some of the findings from the investigation in the NBA's press release.

Charania: "Key findings, NBA says: Robert Sarver said the N-word at least 5 times when recounting statement of others; made sex-related, inappropriate comments about physical appearance of females; inappropriate physical conduct toward men; engaged in harsh treatment. The independent investigation included interviews with 320 people and evaluation of over 80,000 documents."

The NBA will also donate the $10 million that they are receiving from Sarver's fine.

Charania: "The NBA says it will donate Robert Sarver's $10 million fine to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

The 2022-23 NBA season is just 35 days away from tipping off, and the Suns will play their first game on October 19 at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

Sarver has been the owner of the Suns since 2004.

Prior to 2021, the Suns had not been the NBA Playoffs for ten straight seasons.