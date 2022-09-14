Skip to main content
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
The New York Knicks will tip off their 2022-23 NBA season 35 days from Wednesday, and training camp beings for all 30 teams around the league begins in less than two weeks. 

Teams can carry 20 players during training camp, so there will likely be several signings over the coming weeks. 

Last season, the Knicks went just 37-45, so they missed the NBA Playoffs just one season after finishing as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They will open the new season on October 19 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.  

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Knicks are adding DaQuan Jeffries to their training camp roster.

Charania: "The New York Knicks are signing forward DaQuan Jeffries on a training camp deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jeffries spent parts of the last three seasons with the Kings, Rockets and Grizzlies."

Jeffries played in three games for the Grizzlies this past season. 

During eight G League regular season games for the College Park Skyhawks, he averaged 15.4 points per contest on a very impressive 48% shooting from the three-point range.

He is 25-years-old, and has also played for the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, he spent his rookie season with the Kings and averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest in 13 games.

In 2021, he played in 31 games for the Kings and Rockets and averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

