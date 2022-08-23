Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant.

Marks via the Nets: "Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

This massive announcement comes after months of speculation had been made about his future with the organization.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

On August 8, Shams Charania of The Athletic had a big report on a meeting that took place between Durant and ownership.

Charania on August 8: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Yet, even after all of that it, appears as if the Nets will be keeping Durant after all.

The 12-time NBA All-Star still has four years left on his contract, so the Nets really do have all of the power here.

A lot of times when a superstar requests a trade, he usually gets traded.

That being said, the players that typically request trades do not have the kind of long-term contract that he has.

Now, it will come down to whether Durant still has a good season and if he genuinely wants to be there

If not, the drama could continue.

However, if things do get smoothed over, the Nets are very much a favorite to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Prior to the Nets, Durant won two NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors.

He's also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder where he won the 2014 NBA MVP Award.