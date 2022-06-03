BREAKING: Steph Curry Just BROKE An NBA Finals Record

Steph Curry had six three-pointers in the first quarter of the NBA Finals, which is the most ever made in a quarter in Finals history. The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and Curry is off to an incredible start to the series.

In the first quarter, the superstar guard made six three-pointers, which is the most that have ever been made in a Finals quarter.

The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, which no other team in the league has done over this time.

They have also won three titles during that span, so if they win the 2022 title, they will have four NBA Championships in eight years.

As for the Celtics, they have a lot less experience as the franchise has not been to the Finals since 2010.

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (the Celtics three best players) are playing in their first ever Finals.

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Conference Finals on Sunday night.

