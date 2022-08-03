BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.

Woj: "Free agent G Duane Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Shayaun Saee of @OneLegacySports tells ESPN. Washington, 22, averaged 9.9 points for the Pacers in 48 games last season."

Washington Jr. played his college basketball for Ohio State, and he did not get drafted in 2021.

However, he still had a very solid season with the Indiana Pacers last season.

As for the Suns, he is joining a team that is one of the true contenders in the NBA.

The franchise had been on a playoff drought for a decade, but in the summer of 2020 they traded for Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Paul helped lead them back to the NBA Playoffs, and they ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals.

They lost in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks after having a 2-0 lead in the series.

That was the first title of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.

This past season, the Suns were the best team in the entire NBA during the regular season.

They went into the NBA Playoffs as the first seed, and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games.

In the second-round, they took a 2-0 lead over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Yet, they would go just 1-4 the rest of the way, and lose Game 7 on their home floor.