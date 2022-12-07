BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Matt Ryan, who had played 12 games with the team this season.

He averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest on 37.1% shooting from the three-point range.

On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves are now signing Ryan to a two-way contract.

Via Charania: "The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing ex-Lakers wing shooter Matt Ryan on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Ryan had a solid stint for the Lakers, making 13 three-pointers over 12-game stretch."

Krawczynski also reports that the Timberwolves will waive A.J. Lawson.

Krawczynski: "The Wolves will waive AJ Lawson to make room for Ryan, per sources. Wolves are starved for shooting and Ryan could help there."

Ryan spent his rookie season playing for the Boston Celtics, but he only appeared in one game.

He also played in the G League during the 2021-22 season.

In 30 regular season games (in the G League), he averaged 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest on 41.3% shooting from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves are currently 28th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (32.6%), so he could help them off the bench.

His career-high in minutes came on Nov. 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans when he played just over 18 minutes and put up 11 points, two rebounds and one assist (helping the Lakers to a 120-117 win in overtime).

As for the Timberwolves, they are currently 11-12 in their first 23 games of the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers at the Target Center.