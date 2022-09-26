Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks Talks Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

To say that this offseason has been eventful would be an understatement for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets have been in headlines the entire summer for all the wrong reasons and the peak of their drama involved All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who surprisingly requested a trade from the team right ahead of the start of free agency in June.

Being a Top-5 talent in the league when healthy, teams scrambled to try and put together their best trade packages for Durant, who was obviously frustrated with the way things have been progressing in Brooklyn since his arrival in 2019.

However, the Nets were never really close to trading Durant and while tensions were high and the All-Star tried to get owner Joseph Tsai to fire both Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, everyone seems to be on good terms now progressing towards the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Nets and Durant agreed to mutually move forward with their partnership and on Monday at Media Day, Kevin Durant reiterated this notion, stating that he is “committed to moving forward with this team.”

As for Marks, he took time to address the media and specifically talked about what had transpired with Durant this offseason, stating that everything is in the past and the team is only focused on competing for a championship.

“First off, I'm not his boss,” Marks said. “We're partners. If he wanted out and still wanted out, he wouldn’t be here.”

In regards to the notion that Durant wanted Marks and Nash fired this offseason, Marks simply stated that “everyone is entitled to their opinions” and that nobody is holding a grudge for what Kevin Durant said.

The Brooklyn Nets surely have a talented roster led by two generational talents in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but the drama and dark cloud that has hung over the heads of everyone in this franchise this offseason may ultimately be too much to move past.

Everyone can say that everything that transpired is in the past, but at the end of the day, it still happened and there was absolutely a sense of awkwardness over the course of the team’s Media Day.

The Nets are set to begin the 2022-23 season on October 19 in Barclays Center, as they will welcome Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans to town for both team’s first game of the year.