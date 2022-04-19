Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke about Ben Simmons on Tuesday. The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in their first-round series.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and once again one of the topics of discussion was All-Star Ben Simmons (he has yet to play in a game so far this season).  

"He's making progress, but there's no real update," Nash said. We'll just see how he responds and see if he's able to do more contact tomorrow."

The Nets are currently down 1-0 to the Boston Celtics in the first-round. 

They will play Game 2 once again on the road in Massachusetts on Wednesday night. 

