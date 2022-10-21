Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

At one point, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were arguably the best duo in the entire NBA when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant left the franchise in the summer of 2016 for the Golden State Warriors, and Westbrook stayed for three more seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

Currently, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets, while Westbrook is on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook has not been a good fit with the Lakers, and last season they missed the NBA Playoffs going just 33-49.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has been receiving a lot of criticism and blame for how things have gone.

On a recent episode of Durant's podcast, "The ETCs with Kevin Durant", the 12-time NBA All-Star spoke about his former teammate and stuck up for him.

"You are open to criticism when you don't play well; we get that," Durant said. "But it's like now you're making him the butt of your jokes."

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games last season.

"The dialog around our game is just so toxic at this point," Durant added. "I get criticism, but it's starting to turn into something else right now."

Through the first two games of the season, the Lakers are 0-2, and Westbrook has averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 0-1 after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans (130-108) on Wednesday evening in Brooklyn.

Durant scored 32 points (on 52.4% shooting), grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and got one steal and four blocked shots in the loss.