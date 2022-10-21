Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant spoke about his former teammate (and current Los Angeles Lakers star) Russell Westbrook on "The ETCs with Kevin Durant."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

At one point, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were arguably the best duo in the entire NBA when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.   

Durant left the franchise in the summer of 2016 for the Golden State Warriors, and Westbrook stayed for three more seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets.   

Currently, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets, while Westbrook is on the Los Angeles Lakers.  

Westbrook has not been a good fit with the Lakers, and last season they missed the NBA Playoffs going just 33-49.  

The nine-time NBA All-Star has been receiving a lot of criticism and blame for how things have gone. 

On a recent episode of Durant's podcast, "The ETCs with Kevin Durant", the 12-time NBA All-Star spoke about his former teammate and stuck up for him. 

"You are open to criticism when you don't play well; we get that," Durant said. "But it's like now you're making him the butt of your jokes." 

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games last season.

"The dialog around our game is just so toxic at this point," Durant added. "I get criticism, but it's starting to turn into something else right now."

Through the first two games of the season, the Lakers are 0-2, and Westbrook has averaged 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 0-1 after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans (130-108) on Wednesday evening in Brooklyn.

Durant scored 32 points (on 52.4% shooting), grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and got one steal and four blocked shots in the loss. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_9135889_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19209051_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19253252_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19266775_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18374815_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19207275_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19125551_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19257191_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Celtics Talk: Robert Williams, Grant Williams, 2022-23 Opening Week and More - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19122363_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Update Darius Garland's Injury Status

By Ben Stinar