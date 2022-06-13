Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Monday

On Monday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

Irving's tweet: "I thought Mother Earth belonged to the people. Why am I paying to live here? Oh let me guess, “because that’s just how things are”. Lol FOH"

Back in April, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Irving has now been on the Nets for three seasons, and he has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

Prior to teaming up with Kevin Durant and signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019, he had spent two seasons in Boston playing for the Celtics.

Currently, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

