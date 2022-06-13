Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Monday
On Monday morning, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet that went viral. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
On Monday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.
Irving's tweet: "I thought Mother Earth belonged to the people. Why am I paying to live here? Oh let me guess, “because that’s just how things are”. Lol FOH"
Back in April, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Irving has now been on the Nets for three seasons, and he has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.
Prior to teaming up with Kevin Durant and signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019, he had spent two seasons in Boston playing for the Celtics.
Currently, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.