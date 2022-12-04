Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.

On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York.

Ahead of the game, the team announced that they had recalled two players from the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate).

Via Nets PR on Sunday morning: "The Brooklyn Nets have recalled Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ahead of tonight’s game vs. Boston at Barclays Center."

Edwards has appeared in 11 games for the Nets this season but is only averaging 3.5 minutes of playing time per contest.

In the G League, he has played in three games and is averaging 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

As for Sharpe, he has played in 14 games for the Nets this season and is averaging 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

He has not played in a G League game this season.

Edwards was the 44th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Pepperdine, and Sharpe was the 29th overall pick in the same draft out of UNC.

The Nets got off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, but have been playing much better as of late.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Currently, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games.

With the talent they have on the roster, the Nets are capable of contending for a title.