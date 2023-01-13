Brooklyn Nets Make Multiple Roster Moves On Friday

The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.

On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 109-98 to the Boston Celtics, and they will not play their next game until Sunday night (when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center).

On Friday, the team has made several roster moves.

They have assigned Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe to their G League affiliate (the Long Island Nets).

Via Nets PR: "The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Kessler Edwards and Day’Ron Sharpe to their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets."

Tweet From Nets PR

Edwards has played in 13 games this season and is averaging 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest, while Sharpe is averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest in 20 games.

In addition to sending those two players to the Long Island Nets, they have also signed recent Miami Heat player Dru Smith to a two-way contract.

Via the Nets: "The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract."

The 25-year-old went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and spent last season in the G League.

This year he has played in five games for the Heat and is averaging 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest (he's also played in 15 G League games).

After starting out 1-5, the Nets have been arguably the best team in the entire NBA over the last four weeks.

They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-14 record in 41 games (only 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).