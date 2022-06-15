Tampering? Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Out Hilarious Tweet To Golden State Warriors Fan
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a hilarious tweet to a Golden State Warriors fan who got banned from the arena. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
On Tuesday, a Golden State Warriors fan announced that he has been banned from the Chase Center for life for impersonating Klay Thompson.
The fan got all the way past security, because they thought he was Thompson, so he was able to get shots up on the court before the game.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai sent out a hilarious tweet about the incident.
Tsai: "They don’t want you in Golden State. Come play in Brooklyn! #FakeTampering"
Currently, the series is 3-2 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 6 will be back at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night.
