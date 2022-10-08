Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Harvard Star

The Brooklyn Nets are 0-2 in the preseason after getting blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat earlier in the week.

Around this calendar time, teams are adding and waving players at a very high rate because they are allowed to carry 20 players on the preseason roster (but only 15 for the regular season).

Recently, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic relayed that the Nets have added Noah Kirkwood, who played his college basketball for Harvard (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Schiffer: "The Brooklyn Nets have signed Noah Kirkwood, team says. He went to Harvard and played in summer league. Good kid. Likely headed to LI."

Last season, Kirkwood averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in 27 games for the Crimson.

He is 22 years old and did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

During NBA Summer League, he averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest in four games for the Nets.

As Schiffer notes, he will probably end up with the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate).

If he plays well, there is potential for him to be a candidate for a two-way contract (or a ten-day contract).

The Nets will play two more preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks (on the road) and Minnesota Timberwolves (on the road).

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on Oct. 19.

Last season, they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.