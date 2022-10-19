Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York to tip off their new season.

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

This will be the first time since the 2021 NBA Playoffs that Ben Simmons has played in a game (not counting the preseason).

He joins Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to form a superstar big three that rivals anyone else's in the entire NBA.

Last season, the Nets were shockingly swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics went on to make the NBA Finals, but the Nets not winning a playoff game was a massive surprise.

Durant and Irving have played two seasons together in Brooklyn, but they have only won just one playoff series.

Therefore, this is a massive year for them to prove that they can win together.

With a healthy Simmons, that should be much easier.

He is an elite passer and defender, and compliment both Irving and Durant very well.

This will also be an important season for former NBA MVP Steve Nash to prove himself as a head coach in the league.

Over on the Pelicans side, they also have a dangerous big three making it's debut in Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season, but he was an All-Star in 2020-21.