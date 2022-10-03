Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center in New York, and both teams are playing in their first preseason game of the 2022-23 season.

The Nets come into the game with a lot of anticipation because this will be the first time that fans see All-Stars Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant share the floor.

For the game, Justin Walters of PIX11 News has relayed their starting lineup.

Walters: "#Nets starting lineup vs. #Sixers: Irving Harris Simmons Durant Claxton"

The Nets will also be starting Joe Harris, who only played in 14 games last season after dealing with an ankle injury that he had surgery on.

During the 2021 season, he was one of the team's best players when he averaged 14.1 points per contest and shot 47.5% from the three-point range.

For a team that has Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, being able to kick it out to a shooter like Harris is remarkable.

Last season, they finished as only the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, the team and coaching staff have a lot to prove this season.

After four preseason games, they will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will play their first regular season game on Oct. 18 on the road against the Celtics.