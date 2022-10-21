Nets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

Skip to main content
Nets Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Friday evening in New York, and they are coming off a tough loss in their first game of the season. 

On Wednesday evening, they fell to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. 

They will now look to get their first win of the season when they go up against the Raptors. 

For the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Friday."

Their injury report has also been finalized. 

NBA's official injury report 

Joe Harris will make his season debut, while Seth Curry and T.J. Warren remain ruled out. 

The Nets are coming off a tough season where they were expected to be a title contender, but instead ended up as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have only won just one playoff series in the two seasons that they have been together.

As for the Raptors, they beat the Cavs in their first game of the season at home on Wednesday evening. 

They are coming off an impressive season where they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round. 

While they do not have any true superstar, they have a solid roster and are well coached. 

