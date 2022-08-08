Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a hilarious tweet on Monday. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going absolutely viral.

In less than five hours his post has over 85,000 likes.  

Twitter User Michael Patrón: "Car wouldn't start this morning, get to work late and our internet is down. Lol. I love this shit. Unlike @KDTrey5 I actually enjoy taking the hardest road...it's basically just problem solving practice." 

Durant Quote Tweeted: "U enjoy having a shitty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet?"

Durant is coming off a stellar season where he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also averaged 6.4 assits per contest, which was a career-high. 

However, the Nets went from preseason contenders to being swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the Boston Celtics in just four games. 

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the first season due to injury.

In the two seasons that he has played for Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics). 

This offseason has come with a lot of speculation about his future with the Nets.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of August 8, he still remains on the Nets. 

