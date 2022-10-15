Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player

The Brooklyn Nets wrapped up the preseason on Friday night with a 112-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

They finished their four exhibition games with a 2-2 record.

Since the season starts in less than a week, teams around the league trim their rosters.

On Saturday, the Nets announced that they have waived two players, including Chris Chiozza (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Brooklyn Nets PR: "Official: The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guard Chris Chiozza and forward RaiQuan Gray."

Screenshot Of Press Release From The Brooklyn Nets

Last season, Chiozza played in 34 regular season games for the Golden State Warriors.

He was on a two-way contract, so he did not play with the team during their postseason run that led to their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

That being said, he averaged 2.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, and he still gets an NBA Championship ring since he was part of the team.

Before the Warriors, he spent time with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Nets.

In 2020, he played in 18 games for the Nets, averaging a very solid 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

He's also played in ten NBA Playoff games with the Nets, and during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 5.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest in four games.

The former Florida star is 26 years old, and it would be no surprise to see him land with a team at some point during the year.

As for Gray, he played his college basketball at Florida State and spent this past season with the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate).

He is 23 years old and was the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.