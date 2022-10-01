Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed

Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed

The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.

After signing Kaiser Gates on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced Saturday that they have requested waivers on Gates and have instead signed forward Brandon Rachal to a training camp deal.

Gates, 25, went undrafted in 2018 out of Xavier where he spent three years. With the Musketeers, Gates averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in about 18.7 minutes per game.

Since going undrafted, Kaiser Gates has spent time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, Maine Red Claws and the Long Island Nets.

Most recently, Gates played for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. There, he averaged 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 22 total games.

After signing Rachal to a training camp deal, the Brooklyn Nets remain at 20 players on their roster right now in the preseason.

Joining the Brooklyn Nets for 2021 NBA Summer League after going undrafted last year, Rachal signed a training camp deal with the Nets ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season and then after being waived, he joined the Long Island Nets in the G League.

In the G League, Rachal averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 27.8 minutes per game. He played in a total of 29 games this past year with Long Island.

While there are a lot of questions surrounding the Nets after offseason drama involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, all seems to be well in Brooklyn entering the preseason.

The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin the 2022-23 season on October 19 in Barclays Center against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Tags
terms:
Brooklyn NetsNBA News

USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17782974_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19118771_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: James Wiseman Dunks On Kristaps Porzingis

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9353626_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Boston Celtics Waive Former First Round Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18015747_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Obi Toppin Is The Key To Finding Success For New York Knicks

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17542561_168388303_lowres
News

Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17977789_168388303_lowres
News

Three Key Takeaways From Warriors-Wizards Preseason Game In Japan

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17238352_168388303_lowres
News

2019 First Round Pick Reportedly Going To Get Waived

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel