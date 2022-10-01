Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed

After signing Kaiser Gates on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced Saturday that they have requested waivers on Gates and have instead signed forward Brandon Rachal to a training camp deal.

Gates, 25, went undrafted in 2018 out of Xavier where he spent three years. With the Musketeers, Gates averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in about 18.7 minutes per game.

Since going undrafted, Kaiser Gates has spent time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls, Maine Red Claws and the Long Island Nets.

Most recently, Gates played for Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. There, he averaged 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 22 total games.

After signing Rachal to a training camp deal, the Brooklyn Nets remain at 20 players on their roster right now in the preseason.

Joining the Brooklyn Nets for 2021 NBA Summer League after going undrafted last year, Rachal signed a training camp deal with the Nets ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season and then after being waived, he joined the Long Island Nets in the G League.

In the G League, Rachal averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 27.8 minutes per game. He played in a total of 29 games this past year with Long Island.

While there are a lot of questions surrounding the Nets after offseason drama involving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, all seems to be well in Brooklyn entering the preseason.

The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin the 2022-23 season on October 19 in Barclays Center against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.