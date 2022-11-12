Bucks Finalized Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Spurs

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs are squaring off in Texas, but the Bucks will be without their three best players.

The team has announced their starting lineup and finalized the injury report for the game.

They will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Jrue Holiday, A.J. Green and Pat Connaughton.

NBA's official injury report

This will be the third time in the last four games that they have been without their best player (Antetokounmpo).

In addition, Holiday has been ruled out for the second straight game, and Middleton has yet to play in a game so far during the 2022-23 season.

Yet, the Bucks still come into the night as the best team in the NBA with a 10-1 record in their first 11 games.

The starting lineup for the Bucks has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Allen, Beauchamp, Portis, Lopez on Friday."

They had been a perfect 9-0 but lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Monday night at State Farm Arena.

Ironically, Antetokounmpo played in the game and had 25 points.

After the loss, they picked up right where they left off, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in overtime on Wednesday night in Oklahoma.

They have a legitimate shot at competing for the 2023 NBA Championship, which would be their second title in three seasons.

As for the Spurs, they are currently 5-7 in their first 12 games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.