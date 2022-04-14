Skip to main content

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Beat The Spurs

C.J. McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday evening.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 113-103 on Wednesday to advance to the next play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

After the win, star guard C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet with several photos from his Twitter account. 

The winner of the Pelicans-Clippers game advances to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the loser heads home for the off-season. 

