Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Upset The Suns In Game 2

C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet after the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns in Tuesday's Game 2 in Arizona.

The New Orleans Pelicans stunned the Phoenix Suns as 9.5-point underdogs on Tuesday evening in Arizona.

The Pelicans took Game 2 by a score of 125-114 to even the series at 1-1 before they head back to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4.

C.J. McCollum was one of the heroes of the night with 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.

The Pelicans are the eighth seed, while the Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference.

