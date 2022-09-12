C.J. McCollum Tweets About 2 NFL Teams On Sunday

It's a wonderful time to be a fan of sports.

On Sunday, sports fans essentially celebrated a holiday.

It was the first NFL Sunday of the season, college football was the day before, the MLB is picking up and the NBA is just 36 days away from tipping off.

A bunch of the football games on Sunday had wild endings, and New Orleans Pelicans' star guard C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet about the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.

McCollum: "The year of the kicker big weekend Brownies and Saints win. Ahhhhhhhhhh . Big stones."

The Saints won their game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 27-26, while the Browns picked up a big road win in Charlotte over the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-24.

McCollum's post has over 1,000 likes in less than 24-hours.

He is supporting the Saints, who play in the same city as the Pelicans, and he has always been known as being a Browns fan (he is from Ohio).

McCollum had spent the first eight and a half seasons of his NBA career playing in Portland for the Trail Blazers, but last season he was dealt to the Pelicans near the trading deadline.

With New Orleans, he forms a big-three with All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

However, Williamson (the 2019 first overall pick), did not play in a game this past season.

Yet, the Pelicans still finished as the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and won their way through the play-in tournament to solidify the eighth seed.

They put up a good fight in the first-round by taking the Phoenix Suns (team with the best regular season record) to six games.

If Williamson returns this season looking like himself, the Pelicans could be a top-six seed in the west.

McCollum averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest in 62 regular season games for the Trail Blazers and Pelicans.