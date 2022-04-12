Here's What Caris LeVert Said Before The Cavs Play The Nets

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City for the play-in tournament.

Caris LeVert, who is in his first season with Cleveland, spent the first four and a half years of his career in Brooklyn on the Nets.

Before the game, he spoke to Bally Sports Cleveland.

"We know what's behind this game," LeVert said. "We know obviously if we win we're in the playoffs."

The winner of the game goes into the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser still gets one more chance at the eighth seed.

LeVert finished the regular season averaging 18.7 points per game.

