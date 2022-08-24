Carmelo Anthony Honors Kobe Bryant

Skip to main content
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony's Twitter Post Honoring Kobe Bryant

On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet honoring the late Kobe Bryant. Last year, Anthony played his first season for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Bryant spent his entire 20-year career on the Lakers. Anthony is one of the greatest players of all-time, but the best years of his career came with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.
On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet honoring the late Kobe Bryant.

Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and Bryant played his entire 20-year career for the Lakers. 

August 23 would have been Bryant's birthday 44th birthday, and August 24 (8/24) is the date that has both of the numbers that he wore during his career. 

Anthony captioned his post: "Mamba Day"

Bryant (and his daughter Gigi) tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. 

The news shook up the NBA world. 

Anthony and Bryant were good friends. 

"My wife called me crying, people that's close to the family called me," Anthony said in January of 2020. "At that point everything just kind of went numb. Dark. Basketball for me was the furthest thing on my mind today.

Later that year, the Lakers would win their first NBA Championship since the 2010 season when they had Bryant.  

Anthony and Bryant were not only friends, but two great competitors who had some fantastic battles over their careers. 

They were teammates on Team USA two different times, and also faced off in the 2009 Western Conference Finals when Anthony was on the Denver Nuggets. 

This past season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5 % shooting from the three-point range for the Lakers. 

He is 38-years-old now, so he is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is a solid role player.

Currently, the ten-time NBA All-Star is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign. 

