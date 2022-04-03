Former Celtics Star Signs With New NBA Team
Carsen Edwards, who played two seasons for the Boston Celtics, has signed with the Detroit Pistons.
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons have announced that they have signed guard Carsen Edwards.
The former Purdue star has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, and has career averages of 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Lauren L. Williams of MLive.
The Pistons are currently 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-56 record in the 78 games that they have played.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.