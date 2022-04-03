Former Celtics Star Signs With New NBA Team

On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons have announced that they have signed guard Carsen Edwards.

The former Purdue star has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, and has career averages of 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Lauren L. Williams of MLive.

The Pistons are currently 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-56 record in the 78 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball