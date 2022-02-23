Here's What Darius Garland Posted To Instagram After His First All-Star Game
Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers played in his first All-Star Game on Sunday night.
The NBA All-Star Game took place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night, and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland played in the first All-Star Game of his career.
Garland finished the game with 13 points, one rebound and three assists in 24 minutes.
After the game, he posted several photos to Instagram, which can be seen embedded below.
The Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season.
The franchise has not been to the playoffs since LeBron James left for the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2017-18 season.
Therefore, the fact that they are 35-23 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference is very impressive.
Garland has been one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround of the franchise.
