BREAKING: Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player

On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off two preseason blowout losses (Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers), and on Thursday, they waived Isaiah Whaley.

With the open roster spot, they have already made a new addition to the team.

Less than two hours after announcing the Whaley news, they announced that they had signed Xavier Sneed to the roster. 

Hornets PR: "The Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed free agent forward Xavier Sneed. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Sneed spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

However, he never played more than nine minutes in a game. 

He did put up solid numbers in 16 G League regular season games last year. 

The 24-year-old averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He also played in ten Showcase Cup games averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

While he was not efficient during the regular season, he shot the ball well in the Showcase Cup. 

He shot over 50% from the field and 39% from the three-point range. 

In 2020, he went undrafted after a stellar college career at Kanas State.

During his senior season with the Wildcats, he averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 32 games.

The Hornets will play their first regular season game on the road against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Oct. 19. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

