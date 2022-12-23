The Latest On Miles Bridges And His Status In The NBA

Miles Bridges’ NBA future remains a big question mark, as the 24-year-old continues to deal with off-the-court drama surrounding his arrest from this past summer.

One of the breakout stars of the 2021-22 NBA season, Miles Bridges’ future in the NBA remains a major question.

This past summer, Bridges was arrested on domestic abuse charges and he was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. Having his case delayed multiple times, he finally pleaded no contest to his felony domestic violence charge on November 3.

As a result, the Los Angeles Superior Court sentenced Bridges to three years of probation, but no jail time, as part of a deal with prosecutors. This no-contest plea made means that he is accepting the punishment and the conviction without formally admitting guilt in the case.

According to ESPN, Bridges will now be required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing with marijuana allowed only if there is a valid doctor's prescription as part of his three-year probation.

As part of this deal, he cannot own any guns, ammunition or any weapons, he will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 (with a restitution hearing scheduled for Jan. 13) and a domestic violence fine of $500 and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman.

At this time, the NBA has not taken any action since Miles Bridges remains a free agent.

Spending four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Bridges averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 291 career games.

Should a team look to sign him though to a new contract, Bridges faces harsh penalties from the NBA, as they would reserve the right to suspend him for any length of time, fine him and quite possibly disqualify him from association with the NBA.

As of right now, no teams have really shown an interest in signing Bridges, as doing so would not only be a PR nightmare for that organization, but there is no assurance that Miles Bridges would even be able to play again.

