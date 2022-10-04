Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges Let Qualifying Offer Expire

Following a breakout 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges now faces a scenario in which he may never again play in the NBA.

Bridges, who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children and pleaded not guilty to these charges in July, is scheduled to have his preliminary court hearing in Los Angeles, California on Friday, October 7, yet Bridges and the Hornets made a decision on his future recently.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Charlotte and Bridges have allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer to expire.

Essentially, what this means is that the Hornets have not backed out of the idea of bringing Miles Bridges back, they just decided not to extend his qualifying offer that expired recently. Bridges continues to be a restricted free agent and can negotiate a new deal with Charlotte pending the status of his court case.

Bridges, 24, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 19 and then had this rescheduled to Sept. 7 before it was rescheduled a third time recently to the end of September.

Now having his case rescheduled for a fourth time to Oct. 7, Bridges’ status to possibly re-join the Charlotte Hornets before the start of the 2022-23 season is very much in doubt, as is his NBA career as a whole.

The three felony chargers Bridges pleaded not guilty to include one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Further clarity on what the future holds for Miles Bridges pertaining to his NBA career will come soon enough, especially if his case is not pushed back again from this coming Friday.