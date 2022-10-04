Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges Let Qualifying Offer Expire

Skip to main content
Huge Update Given On Miles Bridges Potential Future With Charlotte Hornets

Huge Update Given On Miles Bridges Potential Future With Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets and Miles Bridges have allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer making him a restricted free agent to expire.

Following a breakout 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges now faces a scenario in which he may never again play in the NBA.

Bridges, who has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children and pleaded not guilty to these charges in July, is scheduled to have his preliminary court hearing in Los Angeles, California on Friday, October 7, yet Bridges and the Hornets made a decision on his future recently.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Charlotte and Bridges have allowed his $7.9 million qualifying offer to expire.

Essentially, what this means is that the Hornets have not backed out of the idea of bringing Miles Bridges back, they just decided not to extend his qualifying offer that expired recently. Bridges continues to be a restricted free agent and can negotiate a new deal with Charlotte pending the status of his court case.

Bridges, 24, was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 19 and then had this rescheduled to Sept. 7 before it was rescheduled a third time recently to the end of September.

Now having his case rescheduled for a fourth time to Oct. 7, Bridges’ status to possibly re-join the Charlotte Hornets before the start of the 2022-23 season is very much in doubt, as is his NBA career as a whole.

The three felony chargers Bridges pleaded not guilty to include one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Further clarity on what the future holds for Miles Bridges pertaining to his NBA career will come soon enough, especially if his case is not pushed back again from this coming Friday. 

Tags
terms:
Miles BridgesNBA NewsCharlotte Hornets

USATSI_17606878_168388303_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges Let Qualifying Offer Expire

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17981761_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid And James Harden's Status For 76ers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18279276_168388303_lowres
News

Should We Be Worried About The Phoenix Suns After Recent Preseason Loss?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_8823223_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Officially Sign 6x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15745822_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19118655_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18807508_168388303_lowres
News

OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player

By Ben Stinar