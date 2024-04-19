Chicago Bulls And Miami Heat Injury Reports
UPDATE: Duncan Robinson is available.
UPDATE: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are all available.
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat will host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Florida for the play-in tournament.
Whoever wins the game will advance to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the first round.
For Friday's showdown, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Onrualp Bitim, Zach LaVine, Julian Phillips and Patrick Williams.
Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier.
Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are both available.
The Bulls finished the regular season as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They defeated Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament (by a score of 131-116).
Coby White led the way with 42 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Last season, the Bulls lost to the Heat in the play-in tournament.
As for the Heat, they finished the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in their first play-in tournament game (by a score of 105-104).
Tyler Herro led the team with 25 points, two rebounds and nine assists.
Last year, the Heat made the NBA Finals (they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games).