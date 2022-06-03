Alex Caruso's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry
On Thursday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics by a score of 120-108.
They are now in an 0-1 hole, and Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Sunday night.
Curry had an excellent individual game scoring 34 points, and making 7/14 three-pointers.
During the game, Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sent out a tweet about Curry that is going viral.
Caruso's tweet: "Nahh Steph is going crazy"
The Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and they had a ton of rest going into the first game.
As for the Celtics, they had a lot less rest, and this is the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since the 2010 season.
Meanwhile, Caruso and the Bulls lost in the first-round of the playoffs to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games.
