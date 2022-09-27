Bulls Lonzo Ball In Danger Of Missing Entire 2022-23 NBA Season

Along with signing DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso last season, the Chicago Bulls made a big move by bringing in former second overall pick Lonzo Ball.

Whether it was with the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball has always proven to be a useful point guard simply because of his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor and his abilities to not only make plays for others, but himself off-the-dribble as well.

A very useful and key starter in the backcourt, Ball made his impact felt immediately with the Bulls early on during the 2021-22 season, as they posted a 22-13 record with him on the floor and where sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings during the first-half of the season.

Ball was also shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from three-point range and was proving to be the “glue” that held things together for the Bulls outside of their three All-Stars.

Unfortunately, Lonzo Ball then suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee in January. At the time, the Bulls expected Ball to be back before the end of the regular season, but this did not turn out to be the case.

He missed the rest of the season with this left knee injury and then this offseason, things continued to get worse for the young guard. Now scheduled for a second left knee surgery due to discomfort and pain, Ball opened up and talked about his injury at Bulls media day.

Ball stated that he cannot run or jump and that his injury is starting to affect his life, as a simple task like climbing stairs is something he is unable to do without pain and discomfort.

The Bulls have said that Ball will be undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on September 28, but there is great concern within this organization in regards to the 24-year-old’s availability for this upcoming year.

“I feel terrible for him because he loves to play,” head coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday in regards to Ball. “He’s a great guy and he worked really hard to get back.”

As far as getting back out on the floor, the Bulls have said that Lonzo Ball will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks following his knee procedure this week, but Donovan was not so sure about if the team would have Ball available this upcoming year.

When asked about if he believes that Lonzo’s absence could potentially be season-long, Donovan was quick to respond and stated, “I think you have to.”

In Ball’s absence, the Bulls will have a lot of choices to choose from in their backcourt, which is the good news for them in this dreadful scenario.

Goran Dragic, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are all options Chicago has at the point guard position and both DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are capable of being the primary ball-handlers for this team.

It will be interesting to see if the Bulls can sustain and build off the success they found last season without Ball on the floor to begin the year. As far as returning at some point during the 2022-23 season, the waiting game begins for Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls.