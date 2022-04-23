Here's What Chris Paul Said After Winning Game 3

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday night.

The Phoenix Suns picked up a huge win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening by a score of 114-111.

The win in Game 3, gave them a 2-1 lead on the series and guaranteed that the series will head back to Arizona with the Suns either up 3-1 or tied at 2-2.

Momentum in the series appeared to change in Game 2 when Devin Booker injured his hamstring, and the Pelicans won the game as massive road underdogs.

However, Friday's performance on the road showed that the Suns can beat the Pelicans even with Booker out of the lineup.

After the important win, Chris Paul met with the media.

The Suns finished their season as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.

They also made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

As for the Pelicans, their hopes of making the playoffs seemed slim all season, but they fought their way through the end of the season and then won their two games in the play-in tournament to lock in the last spot.

Game 4 will likely be a very exciting contest.

