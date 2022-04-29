Here's What Chris Paul Said After The Suns Eliminated The Pelicans

Chris Paul spoke to the NBA on TNT after the Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 115-109 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Louisiana.

The win for the Suns advances them to the second-round of the playoffs, while the loss for the Pelicans sends them into the 2022 offseason.

Chris Paul had an incredible game scoring 33 points and dishing out eight assists, while shooting a perfect 14/14 (100%) from the field.

After the series-clinching win, the future Basketball Hall of Fame point guard spoke with Allie LaForce of the NBA on TNT.

The Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals last season, and finished this season as the top seed in the west (and had the best record in the entire NBA).

Therefore, they are picking up right where they left off, and look like a team poised to make a serious run at a title.

The Pelicans put up a great fight as a young team just by making the postseason and winning two games.

Not to mention they did so without their best player 2021 NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, who was the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

