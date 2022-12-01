Christian Wood's Status For Mavs-Pistons Game

Christian Wood is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons.

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Christian Wood is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Christian Wood (illness) questionable Thursday."

Wood is in his first season with the organization after getting traded from the Houston Rockets over the offseason.

He is currently averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest on 54.2% shooting from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.

Last season, he averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest for the Rockets.

The Mavs come into the night after beating the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday evening.

Wood struggled in the game scoring four points on 2/12 shooting from the field.

However, he had eight rebounds, one assist and one block.

The victor snapped a four-game losing streak and the Mavs are now 10-10 in their first 20 games.

They are the eighth seed in the Western Conference but only 4.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

On the road, the Mavs have been dreadful, with a 1-7 record in eight games away from Dallas.

As for the Pistons, they are 5-18 in their first 23 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 2-8 in their last ten games.

At home, they have gone 3-7 in the ten games they have hosted in Michigan.