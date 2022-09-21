Cleveland Cavaliers Waive A Player

The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their 2022-23 NBA regular season in 29 days when they go to Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

They will also play their first preseason game on October 5 in Philadelphia against the 76ers (15 days from Tuesday).

Training camps will open around the league for all 30 NBA teams in just eight days.

Teams are permitted to carry up to 20 players, and with the season on the horizon, many are signing and waiving players during this period.

On Tuesday, the Cavs waived Chandler Vaudrin (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Vaudrin played his college basketball for the Winthrop Eagles and averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 25 games during his final season.

Unfortunately, he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and missed the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury sustained during the 2021 NBA Summer League with the Cavs.

If he can play well in the G League this season, he could be a candidate to get a ten-day contract.

It will be interesting to see how he plays after his return from the severe injury.

The Cavs will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch next season because they are coming off a season when where they went 44-38, and during the offseason, they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

They have Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Mitchell, who were all All-Stars during the 2022 season.