Clippers And Warriors Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups.
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center in San Francisco. 

The two teams have announced their starting lineups for the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, Mann, Coffey, Morris, Zubac on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Wednesday."

The Clippers will play without their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who have both been ruled out. 

They come into the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 11-7 in their first 18 games of the season. 

Right now, they are the 7-3 in their last ten games and 5-3 in the eight games they have played on the road. 

Without George and Leonard, it will be tough to be a Warriors team that has been elite at home.

The Warriors have been a totally different team at home versus on the road this season.  

They are 1-9 in ten games away from home but 7-1 in eight games at the Chase Center.

On the season, the defending NBA Champions are 8-10 in 18 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

In their last ten games, they have gone 5-5.

The slow start to the season for the Warriors has been surprising, but they are also coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons, so more than likely, there is nothing to worry about. 

