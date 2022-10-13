Dallas Mavericks Agree To Deal With Facundo Campazzo

Following a report from NBA insider Marc Stein on Tuesday stating that the Dallas Mavericks and former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo were in “advanced talks” on a one-year deal, Dallas and the Argentinian guard agreed to a deal on Wednesday.

First reported by Eurohoops, Campazzo and the Mavericks have agreed to a one-year deal and he is expected to arrive in Texas soon.

Campazzo, 31, had long been holding out for another NBA offer to come his way, as various teams in Europe had been showing interest in signing him. Now, he will join the Mavs and be reunited with Luka Doncic, a former teammate of his when he played for Real Madrid in Spain.

Making his debut in 2020 with the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo has always been a sturdy back-up guard and proved to be a valuable veteran for Denver the last two seasons.

In 130 total games, Campazzo has averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in roughly 20.1 minutes per game. He has also averaged 37.2 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from three-point range in the NBA.

The Mavericks had one open roster spot that they could fill ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and the move to bring in the veteran point guard makes a lot of sense, especially since Frank Ntilikina and Spencer Dinwiddie are the only other facilitators on this roster outside of Luka Doncic.

Fresh off their trip to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks are set to begin the 2022-23 season on October 19 in Phoenix against the Phoenix Suns, the team that they defeated in seven games in order to make it to the conference finals.