Mavericks Showing Interest In Extending Key Talent On Two-Year Contract

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are interested in extending Christian Wood on a new two-year contract.

Luka Doncic has been dominating headlines for the Dallas Mavericks in recent weeks, but Christian Wood’s play in recent weeks has flown under-the-radar.

Wood has been essential to the Mavericks’ recent success and over Dallas’ seven-game win streak, he has been very impressive.

Coming off-the-bench, Wood established himself early on as one of the better bench contributors in the league, but he has started the last nine games for the Mavs and has averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from three-point range.

He has recorded at least one block in each of these last nine games and he also has two double-doubles since being inserted into Dallas’ starting lineup.

Christian Wood is proving to be a very important asset next to Luka Doncic for the Mavericks and now, it appears as if the Mavs have interest in extending Wood’s contract.

In the final year of a three-year, $41 million deal, Wood is making $14.3 million this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Recently becoming eligible to sign an extension of up to four years at $77 million, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the Mavericks are interested in a two-year extension for Christian Wood.

According to MacMahon, the Mavericks “prefer” a shorter commitment for Wood and the most the team could offer their big man on a two-year extension would be $35.7 million.

Dallas traded for Christian Wood in the offseason from the Houston Rockets and they decided to have him come off-the-bench behind JaVale McGee at the center position.

With McGee’s struggles though and Maxi Kleber suffering a torn hamstring, the Mavericks have been left thin in their frontcourt, which is why Wood has since been elevated to the starting rotation.

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say,” Wood told ESPN on Christmas Day in regards to possible contract negotiations. “The vibe is good. … I’m open to it.”

What the Dallas Mavericks decide to do with Christian Wood will be very telling for their future, especially since they are tight on available cap space moving forward and run the risk of Wood leaving in free agency, much like Jalen Brunson did this past summer.

