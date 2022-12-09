Dallas Mavericks' Tyler Dorsey: "I’m Just Waiting On My Opportunity To Prove Myself"

In 2017, the NBA introduced the idea of “two-way contracts,” a deal that teams could sign players with fewer than four years of NBA experience to in order to give them a chance to not only play in the league, but develop in the NBA G League as well.

Over the years, so many talented players have earned their spot in the league via a two-way contract and once again, plenty of high-level players find themselves on two-way deals this season.

The only catch to these two-way contracts is that every team only gets two slots for them, which puts those that sign these types of contracts in a very unique position.

Coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals last year, the Dallas Mavericks have been searching for ways to improve their bench and more specifically, their outside shooting.

While he may not currently be on their roster, Tyler Dorsey is exactly the kind of player the Mavericks were looking to add in the offseason and after his performances with Team Greece in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament, Dallas signed Dorsey to a two-way contract.

Dorsey has been one of the G League’s top performances early on this season and as the season progresses, he could wind up being a key contributor off-the-bench for the Dallas Mavericks when they call him up again.

Currently in the midst of the season, Tyler Dorsey took some time to talk to Fastbreak on FanNation recently and he discussed what his journey this past offseason has been like, as well as why he believes he could make an immediate impact with Dallas when he gets called back up from the G League.

Very rarely have we seen guys in the G League with your unique set of skills. At Oregon you were a main reason why the team found so much success and went to the Final Four. You raised a lot of eyebrows in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament this past summer with your play and now you are killing it in the G League. What’s your secret right now? Is it a certain food for breakfast or is there a favorite movie you watch every night before going to bed?

Tyler Dorsey: I mean, I got my own ritual and I do not like switching it, but it is all about having the right mindset. I put it in my head that I want to do even better than I played the last game and even preparing for our next game coming up, I am just trying to do better and get better each game. At the beginning of each week, I start everything off in a positive manner and I just cement it in my head that I am going to be the best version of myself and build off of my recent success. I'm glad to see that my hard work is paying off, but this is just the beginning of the season and a lot can change over the course of the season in the blink of an eye, so I try to remain humble and grateful for the opportunities I have. I think this season is the highest percentage I have ever shot from three and moving forward, I am just trying to keep the momentum I currently have.

Do you wake up every morning and tell yourself that you are going to go out there and have a great game, surpassing any career milestones you may have?

TD: I’m not going to lie to you. Before the game on Tuesday where I scored 47 points, I just put it out there in the universe, telling myself that I was going to do it. This is something that I have been working on and have added to my weekly routine. Telling myself and proving to myself that I can do anything I set my mind to may sound foolish to some, but look what happened. I did exactly what I told myself I was going to do. Staying positive and continuing to believe in myself will only aid me in this journey.

What is it about the G League in your mind that has allowed you to be the player you always believed you could be?

TD: I played in the G League earlier on in my career when I was a rookie and in my second season. I think it just helps you be prepared because even when I was called up from those games early on, I already found myself in rhythm and I felt like I was ready for everything the NBA could throw at me. For me right now, I am just waiting on my opportunity to prove myself at the next level. I’ve played in the G League, I’ve played overseas and right now, I am just staying patient and being the best player and best leader I can possibly be for my team. Having the opportunity to be a part of a terrific organization like the Mavericks is a blessing and hopefully as I continue to work hard, my contributions won’t go unnoticed. I know that as soon as my number is called, I will be ready and I have to give a lot of credit to where I am currently in the G League for that.

You played for Greece in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament this past summer and while Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother stole the spotlight, your contributions did not go unnoticed, as you were a big reason why Greece was able to make it to the Quarterfinals in the tournament. What was this experience like for you and how did being around some of Europe’s best basketball players help your game specifically?

TD: It was a blessing just to play alongside Giannis and also all the great Greek players. Obviously it is grueling to play all those extra games during the summer, but it is an honor to develop relationships and chemistry with those guys. I’ve always had roots in Greece and I got the chance to play there last year, so it is just truly a blessing to encounter these things throughout my journey. Obviously the goal with the team is to medal while we are all still young and healthy, whether that be in the EuroBasket tournament or the Olympics. Seeing a lot of other guys play in this tournament, whether they currently play in the NBA or in EuroLeague, was interesting to see. It helped me improve my game in the summer not only from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint as well to understand the game from a bigger picture. I felt like because of this experience I had with the national team, I was already prepared and ready to go for this season from the start of training camp. The overall experience and just being able to bond with my teammates was the most important part of the summer for me.

When you signed with the Mavericks in the summer, NBA and Mavericks' legend Dirk Nowitzki spoke very highly of you and what you could bring to the table for Dallas. What does it mean to you to hear a guy like Nowitzki, one of the all-time greats the NBA has seen, say this about you and your game?

TD: It’s great and just to see that comment from him on my game leaves me speechless because that’s one of the all-time greats right there. When you get a comment like that from a legend, all you can do is just respect it and gain knowledge. I haven’t been around Dirk too much since I have been in the G League, but any time I can go up to him and pick his brain, it is great to have. To hear all of this from him was wonderful and hopefully I will get a chance to play with the Mavericks this season so he will get more chances to see me on the floor.

Three-point shooting dominates the league today and your ability to score from the perimeter sets you apart from others not only in the G League, but currently in the NBA as well. You did play briefly earlier this season in the NBA for Dallas, but what do you believe you can bring to the table for them as the season progresses?

TD: I have been trying to improve on my three-point shooting percentage. Not just shooting a lot of shots in volume, but shooting high-percentage shots that I can find a rhythm in. I think I am shooting the best I ever have in my career and just continuing to find ways to get better at what I am currently doing well is my main goal. The G League has given me the opportunity to not only grow as a shooting, but improve in other areas as a ball-handler, a facilitator and being able to defend multiple positions. Right now, I never know when that call up and next opportunity will come, so I am just staying prepared and playing with the Texas Legends is allowing me to be the best version of myself. Hopefully something comes up soon and my opportunity to play with the Mavericks will present itself.

Is it stressful at all for you to be on a two-way contract and not only have to worry about being a leader for your team in the G League, but also knowing in the back of your mind that you could be called up at any point and all of a sudden, your role changes to something else?

TD: I would not necessarily say it is stressful because I get to do what I love on a daily basis, no matter if it is in the G League. I think I have been through more stressful things over the course of my career playing overseas. It is just more about being patient than it is stressful because sometimes in your career, it’s just not going to happen on the timing you want. So for me, being patient and using my prior experiences is important. Mentally, I am just staying focused on what my end goals are and I am staying prepared for anything that may happen. Sometimes you stress about everything and where you are at, but for me, I have that experience and it’s helping me so far.

Well, you are a member of the Dallas Mavericks being on that two-way contract so let’s talk about the team briefly. What do you believe makes this Mavericks team a real title contender?

TD: They just need to put some games together. They won two in a row recently and I have been catching the games on TV while we have been traveling, but I think just putting games together, especially on the road, makes this team a threat. If they can play well on the road and get some wins, I think that’s going to improve our position in the West a lot given how tight everything is in the standings. There are a lot of really good teams in this league right now and everything is going to come down to a couple games later on in the season. If they can figure out a way to put some wins together on the road, I think that will wind up proving a lot moving forward.

It seems like every time Luka Doncic plays, he just adds another spectacular play onto his career highlight reel. How is it like to practice against a guy of his caliber and have you learned anything from him or taken anything from his game to incorporate into yours?

TD: You know, the confidence Luka has in his game is remarkable. He is just so confident in who he is as a player and he uses his body so well to get a better position on his opponents, especially on offense. I got to see this first-hand in the summer at EuroBasket as well. It is not a surprise to me that he is doing what he is doing consistently every night. He’s definitely showing that he wants to be the MVP, so all he has to do is continue to find a way to help the team win games. I think he is one of the best in the league and I am excited and hopefully I will get a chance to play alongside him at some point this season.

It is the holiday season and it is great that you will be around to spend some time with your family given that you have been overseas during this time of the year in past years. Do you have a favorite holiday tradition with either friends or family and what are your plans as of right now for the holidays given that Dallas has a Christmas Day game this year against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

TD: I am going to be at that game whether I am suited up with the team or not suited up so I am excited to go to that game. I know it is going to be a full house and I have never before had a game on Christmas Day so I am excited for that. My whole family is going to be in town and we usually play this game where you pick a gift… I am not entirely sure how it goes because I have been overseas for Christmas the last couple of years, but you pick a gift and somebody can steal that gift! So it’s like a game that continues like that and what you end up with at the end is what gift you get. We usually get together, friends and family, and we play that game every Christmas.

So what you are telling me is that there is no gingerbread house construction going on at the Dorsey household?

TD: No, not that I know of! It has been three years, so this is my first year in a while where I can set a tradition and actually be here in the states with my family, so I’m just happy to be here and happy to finally see my family. I think they are cooking so I am not sure what is going to be on the plate!

For more exclusive content and interviews, be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.