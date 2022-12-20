Damian Lillard made history in Monday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers lost 123-121 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

During the game, six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard made history.

He has now passed Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler for the most points in the history of the Trail Blazers franchise.

Drexler scored 18,040 points in 867 games with the Trail Blazers, while Lillard was in his 730th game when he passed him.

NBA: "Damian Lillard passes Clyde Drexler for the most points in Trail Blazers franchise history!"

The game was exciting, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a buzzer-beater to give the Thunder the victory.

With 3.4 seconds left, the Thunder inbounded the ball, and Gilgeous-Alexander drove to the baseline and drilled a mid-range jump shot as time expired.

Lillard finished his night with 28 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal (on 9/16 shooting from the field) in 39 minutes of playing time.

He came into the night averaging 28.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 18 games.

In addition, the superstar point guard is shooting 45.1% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range.

With the loss, the Trail Blazers are now 17-14 in their first 31 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference (10-8 in 18 games on the road).

The Thunder improved to 13-18 in 31 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference (8-7 in 15 games at home).

The two teams will face off again in Oklahoma on Wednesday evening.