D'Angelo Russell's Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday evening at Target Center.

For the game, they will have their star point guard D'Angelo Russell available, because he is not on the injury report for the contest.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are the eighth seed.

The winner automatically heads to the NBA Playoffs, while the loser gets once more chance.

