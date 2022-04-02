Dejounte Murray's Status For Trail Blazers-Spurs Game

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Texas on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.

All-Star Dejounte Murray has been ruled out due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-45 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

